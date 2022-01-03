Jaguar released in Argentina to help endangered species

Written by Candy Megia on

More in Arts and Culture:

Handout picture released by Rewilding Argentina Foundation showing a five-year-old yaguarete, or jaguar, (Panthera onca), named Jatobazinho, taken after it was released back into the wild at Ibera National Park, in the Argentine northeastern province of Corrientes, on December 31, 2021. – Jatobazinho was found in 2018 in the Brazilian Pantanal with signs of dehydration and extremely skinny. He was release today at Ibera National Park as part of a rewilding project to reintroduce the largest feline in America and top predator to this ecosystem, along with more key species, to restore the health and natural beauty of the great wetland. (Photo by Matias REBAK / Rewilding Argentina / AFP)

by Liliana SAMUEL
Agence France-Presse

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AFP) – A jaguar named Jatobazinho was released into a national park in Argentina Friday as part of a program to boost the numbers of this endangered species.

This was the eighth jaguar freed this year into Ibera National Park but the first adult male, said the environmental group Rewilding Argentina, which is behind the project.

Jatobazinho weighs about 90 kilos (200 pounds) and has brown fur peppered with black spots.

He first appeared at a rural school in 2018 in Brazil, looking skinny and weak after crossing a river from Paraguay.

The big cat spent a year in an animal refuge in Brazil until he was sent to a jaguar reintroduction center operating since 2012 in Argentina’s northeast Corrientes province, where the species had been extinct for 70 years.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Sebastian Di Martino, a biologist with Rewilding Argentina, said that as the jaguar needed to be nice and relaxed as it left its enclosure and entered the wild.

Handout picture taken in 2018 and released on December 31, 2021 by Rewilding Argentina Foundation showing a yaguarete, or jaguar, (Panthera onca), later named Jatobazinho, after it was found in the Brazilian Pantanal, in the state of Mato Grosso, with signs of dehydration and extremely skinny, to be first treated by the Chico Mendes Institute. – Jatobazinho was released on December 31, 2021, at Ibera National Park, in the Argentine northeastern province of Corrientes, as part of a rewilding project to reintroduce the largest feline in America and top predator to this ecosystem, along with more key species, to restore the health and natural beauty of the great wetland. (Photo by various sources / AFP)

“If the animal is stressed it can become disoriented and end up anywhere,” he said.

He said these jaguars were fed live prey while in captivity because they have to know how to hunt.

In the Ibera park, there is plenty of wildlife for them to feed on such as deer.

The jaguars are tracked with a GPS device they wear.

There are plans now to release a female that was born at the reintroduction center.

The park is also awaiting the arrival of three wild jaguars from Paraguay, and two more raised in captivity in Uruguay and Brazil.

Jaguars are native to the Americas.

It is estimated there were more than 100,000 jaguars when Europeans arrived in the 15th century, their habitat ranging from semi-desert areas of North America to the tropical forests of South America.

Conservation groups say the jaguar population of South America has fallen by up to 25 percent over the past 20 years as deforestation eats up their habitat.

© Agence France-Presse