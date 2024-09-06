‘I’ve got your backs,’ Taiwan president tells sailors on combat-ready warship

By Ben Blanchard

PENGHU, Taiwan (Reuters) – Taiwan President Lai Ching-te told sailors aboard a combat-ready warship at a major base in the Taiwan Strait on Friday that he had their backs, thanking them for safeguarding Taiwanese security at a time of heightened tensions with Beijing.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory over the strong objections of the government in Taipei, detests Lai as a “separatist” and staged war games around the island in May shortly after his inauguration.

Speaking to sailors on board the warship Cheng Ho at the Magong base on the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait, Lai said the navy sets great store on all working together as one.

“As commander in chief of the three services, I want to stress that the government will back all of you,” he said, on a message broadcast throughout the ship by loudspeaker.

The Cheng Ho – named after a Ming dynasty Chinese admiral and explorer – is a Taiwan-built warship based on the design for the U.S. Oliver Hazard Perry class of frigates.

A live RIM-66 Standard missile stood ready in its launcher at the ship’s bow as Lai spoke onboard.

Speaking to officers shortly afterwards at a lunch on base, Lai said the government was committed to further improving the armed forces weapons.

Penghu is also home to an important air base, from which Taiwanese air force jets regularly scramble to shadow Chinese military aircraft and warships operating around Taiwan.

Lai reviewed soldiers at an air defence facility near the air base, watching a drill with a fixed twin-mount Stinger surface-to-air missile, designed for close-in defence.

China’s military has in the past released video of the Penghu islands appearing to show it taken by its air force, which Taipei described as “cognitive warfare”.

Penghu, a summer tourist destination for its beaches and crystal-clear water, is close to Taiwan’s southwestern coast, unlike the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen and Matsu islands, which are right next to the Chinese coast.

Lai has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing, but has been rebuffed. He says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

