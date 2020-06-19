ITCZ affects S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA,Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms also due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate winds are expected in the entire country.

PAGASA said slight coastal waters should be expected.