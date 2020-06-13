ITCZ affects Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–An Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result,

Palawan and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible, PAGASA said.

As for the winds and coastal waters, PAGASA said extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, while the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.