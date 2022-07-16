ITCZ affecting southern portion of Mindanao: PAGASA

Western section of N. Luzon affected by southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting the southern section of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the southwest monsoon is also affecting the western section of Northern Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.