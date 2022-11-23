ITCZ affecting southern portion of Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting the southern portion of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.