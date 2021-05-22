ITCZ affecting Southern Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN and Bangsamoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other, hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.