ITCZ affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

Rest of Luzon affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said as a result, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the country will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.