ITCZ affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Quezon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.