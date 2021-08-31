ITCZ affecting PHL; cloudy skies, rain showers expected

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.