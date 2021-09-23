ITCZ affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Western Visayas and Palawan, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions.

Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.