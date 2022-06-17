ITCZ affecting Palawan, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Zamboanga Peninsula, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said and the rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.