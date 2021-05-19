ITCZ affecting Mindanao, Visayas, Palawan, PAGASA says

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao, Visayas, and Palawan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies, meanwhile, are affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.