ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Oriental will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will have the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.