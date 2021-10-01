ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

Partly cloudy skies, isolated rain showers expected in M. Manila, rest of PHL

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, meanwhile, said localized thunderstorms will affect Metro Manila.

As a result, it said the region is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The entire country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds.

Slight to moderate coastal waters are also expected.