ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas and Caraga, as a result, will have cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.