ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said Luzon and Visayas will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.