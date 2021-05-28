ITCZ affecting Mindanao, PAGASA says

Luzon, Visayas affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting Luzon and Visayas.

As a result, PAGASA said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have the same conditions.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in the Philippines.