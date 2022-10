After the partial collapse of a crater terrace, the volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli off the Sicilian coast starts to erupt, with lava flowing into the sea and triggering a three-minute seismic signal. Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet and the Italian Civil protection has raised the alert from yellow to orange and advised people on the island to stay indoors.

