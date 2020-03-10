Italy’s coronavirus infections soar to more than 9,000 as death toll hits 463; entire country placed on lockdown

(Eagle News) – The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Italy jumped to 9,172, with deaths reaching 463 as of Tuesday morning, March 10, becoming the country outside of China with the most COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The surge in cases happened alarming the Italian government which imposed a travel ban across the whole country as all regions have reported coronavirus cases.

Public or mass gatherings were also banned in the whole of Italy as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree on March 9 containing the new measures to contain the fast-spreading virus across the country.

“These provisions take effect from March 10, 2020 and are effective until April 3, 2020,” said an announcement on the Italian government’s website.

The unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in Italy was noted since the first death was recorded on February 21. This was a 78-year old man from the Veneto region who was also the first European to die from the virus.

With the decree signed by Prime Minister Conte on Monday night, March 9, the whole Italy was placed on lockdown to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Quarantine measures will be intensified across the country of more than 60 million people with the signing of the decree.

Before Conte signed the decree, only the northern region of Italy was under lockdown with 15 million people quarantined since March 8.

(Eagle News Service with photos from AFP)