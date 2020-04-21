COVID-19, Health

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown impact

People with protective masks look from their windows at artists performing in the courtyard of a popular apartment building for the show Sotto lo Stesso Cielo tour (Under the Same Sky tour) in San Basilio suburbs of Rome on April 18, 2020, during the country’s lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 (new coronavirus) pandemic. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

ROME, Italy (AFP) — Italian scientists want the government to conduct psychological tests on a sample of the population to determine how long people can stay confined to their homes, a report said Monday.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper said scientists want to understand how long Italians “are able to endure a lockdown” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will announce a new set of social guidelines this week that could include the tests, the report said.

Italy entered into a progressively more restrictive lockdown over the first half of March that has since been replicated by most European nations.

The Mediterranean country’s 60 million citizens have been barred from walking more than 200 metres (650 feet) from their homes without a significant reason.

Reports of domestic abuse have surged and scientists worry about the impact of such isolation on the elderly and the more vulnerable.

Conte’s government is now debating how it can lift the stay-at-home order and reopen businesses while there is still no coronavirus cure or vaccine.

(FILE) Doctor Marco (R) and nurse Manu, wearing protective gear react at the end of their shift in a corridor of the level intensive care unit, treating COVID-19 patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, on April 20, 2020, during the country’s lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 (new coronavirus) pandemic. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

The virus has officially killed 23,660 in Italy — second only to the United States — and probably many more because most care home deaths are not counted.

Conte is expected to let people out of their homes for more reasons when the current lockdown rules expire on May 4.

© Agence France-Presse

