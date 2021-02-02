Italian fugitive nabbed in Pampanga — Immigration bureau

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration arrested in Pampanga an Italian national wanted in his country.

The bureau said Ivaldi Antonello, 51, was nabbed after attempting to extend his visa at the bureau’s Angeles field office on Monday, Feb. 1.

According to Alien Control Officer Mark Leslie Gonzales, Antonello had sought to extend his tourist visa when immigration personnel discovered that he was on an active watchlist for being a fugitive.

“We received official communication from Italian authorities requesting assistance in locating him,” bureau chief Jaime Morente said.

According to the bureau, records showed that a warrant of arrest had been issued by the Prosecutor’s Office at the Appeal Court of Trieste, Italy against Antonello in Jun 2019.

The bureau said the warrant was for aggravated rape and sexual assault against minors.

He was also the subject of an Interpol notice for the crime, the bureau said.

“He has been in the country since 2019, under a tourist visa,” Gonzales said.

The bureau said Antonello will be transferred to the bureau’s warden facility in Bicutan, Taguig once he receives his negative Covid-19 swab test results, following standard protocols.