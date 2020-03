JERUSALEM, Undefined (AFP) — Israel’s ex-military chief Benny Gantz was Monday nominated to form a government, issuing a call for “unity” after a year of political deadlock and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ll do everything to form in a few days as possible a national, patriotic and broad government… I always wanted unity,” Gantz said, urging his rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to join him.

