Israelis over 60, medics to get 4th Covid jab: PM

JERUSALEM, Undefined (AFP) — Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday Israelis over the age of 60 and medical teams will be eligible for a fouth Covid vaccination, following the recommendation of an expert panel.

“The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and we are continuing to pioneer with the fourth dose as well,” he said in remarks relayed by his office, calling on those who meet the criteria to “Go and get vaccinated.”

Bennett’s remarks came following a meeting of the country’s ministerial coronavirus cabinet which convened amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant.

The premier called the Pandemic Expert Committee’s decision to go ahead with a fourth dose “wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world.”

A statement from the health ministry noted that immunodeficient people will also be eligible for the fourth shot, which can be administered to them, the elderly and the medical teams at least four months after the third shot.

Bennett’s office said the premier had instructed the health ministry and health funds, which administer the vaccinations, to prepare the “widespread (vaccination) operation.”

© Agence France-Presse