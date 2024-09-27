Israel says it has secured $8.7 billion U.S. aid package

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel said on Thursday it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support its ongoing military efforts and to maintain a qualitative military edge in the region.

The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems including the Iron Dome anti-missile system, David’s Sling and an advanced laser system.

Israel is currently fighting on two fronts, against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

The aid announcement came after negotiations at the Pentagon between Eyal Zamir, the director general of Israel’s defense ministry, and U.S. defense officials, including acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory, Israel’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“This substantial investment will significantly strengthen critical systems such as Iron Dome and David’s Sling while supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defense system currently in its later stages of development,” it said.

The ministry said the deal underscores the “strong and enduring strategic partnership between Israel and the United States and the ironclad commitment to Israel’s security”, particularly in addressing regional security threats from Iran and Iranian-backed militias.

