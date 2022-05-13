Israel congratulates PHL for successful May 9 elections

(Eagle News) — Israel on Friday, May 13, congratulated the Philippines for its successful conduct of the May 9 elections.

In a statement, the Israel embassy in Manila said it would continue to “work closely with the incoming administration” to “strengthen the friendly historic ties of our nations.”

It said the country would also continue to work closely to “deepen the existing partnerships in agriculture, food security, water, tourism, innovation, food security, water, tourism, innovation & technology, defense, among others.”

“We congratulate the Philippines for demonstrating democracy through the national and local elections last May 9,” it added.

Former Senator Bongbong Marcos is expected to win the presidency by a landslide, with 31,104,175 votes as of 1:32 p.m. and 98.35 percent of elections returns processed.

Vice President Leni Robredo is a far second, with 14,822,051 votes.

Marcos’ running mate, former Mayor Sara Duterte, is also expected to win the vice presidential race by a landslide, with 31,561,948 votes as opposed to the votes of second-placer, Kiko Pangilinan, at 9,232,883.