Isidro Purisima is new acting peace adviser: Palace

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Tuesday, Feb. 21, announced Isidro Purisima is the new acting presidential adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

The Palace said also appointed as chair of the National Amnesty Commission was Leah Tanodra-Armamento.

Purisima replaced Carlito Galvez, Jr., who was appointed the country’s Defense chief last month.

President Bongbong Marcos led Purisima’s oath-taking on Monday, according to the Palace.

The Palace said Tanodra-Armamento took her oath also on Monday.

Purisima was the presidential assistant for local conflict transformation and peace sustainability under OPAPRU before his new appointment.

Tanodra-Armamento, meanwhile, was chair of the Commission on Human Rights.