Asia, International, Sports, Sports -- International, Sports -- Local

Irish Magno wins Tokyo Olympic debut

Posted by Alma Angeles on

 

Filipina boxer Irish Magno took a win at the start of the Tokyo Olympics campaign on Sunday at the Kokugikan Stadium in the Japanese capital after beating Kenya’s Christine Ongare.

In their women’s flyweight contest, Magno, ranked 25th in the world, engaged the 17th seeded Ongare in the first round and landed the more accurate shots to get the round.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Magno’s dominance continued in Round 2 even as she remained the better boxer in the final three minutes despite Ongare’s attempt to rally by being more aggressive.

Judges Sidali Mokretari, Mansur Muhiddinov, Miguel Anco, Beau Campbell, and Carl Ruhen all had it 30-27 for Magno, who will return to action on Thursday.

Magno will face Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in the second phase of the tournament.

Jitpong also scored a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28) win over Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the first round.

Peamwilai Laopeam (L) of Thailand and Irish Magno (R) of the Philippines compete during their boxing match at the 27th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Naypyidaw on December 12, 2013. AFP PHOTO/ YE AUNG THU (Photo by Ye Aung Thu / AFP)

By Ivan Stewart Saldajeno

(PNA – Philippine News Agency)

Related Posts