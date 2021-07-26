Irish Magno wins Tokyo Olympic debut

Filipina boxer Irish Magno took a win at the start of the Tokyo Olympics campaign on Sunday at the Kokugikan Stadium in the Japanese capital after beating Kenya’s Christine Ongare.

In their women’s flyweight contest, Magno, ranked 25th in the world, engaged the 17th seeded Ongare in the first round and landed the more accurate shots to get the round.

Magno’s dominance continued in Round 2 even as she remained the better boxer in the final three minutes despite Ongare’s attempt to rally by being more aggressive.

Judges Sidali Mokretari, Mansur Muhiddinov, Miguel Anco, Beau Campbell, and Carl Ruhen all had it 30-27 for Magno, who will return to action on Thursday.

Magno will face Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in the second phase of the tournament.

Jitpong also scored a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28) win over Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the first round.

By Ivan Stewart Saldajeno

(PNA – Philippine News Agency)