Iran ‘following dreams’ in trying to win first Asian Cup since 1976

Iran are “following our dreams” in trying to win the Asian Cup for the first time in 48 years, winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh said on the eve of Wednesday’s last-16 clash with Syria.

Three-time champions Iran face Syria in Qatar with a quarter-final against Bahrain or pre-tournament favourites Japan up for grabs.

Along with holders Qatar, Iran are the only team left in the competition who went through the group stage with a 100 percent record.

“We know the importance of this tournament for the people of Iran and for ourselves,” Feyenoord’s Jahanbakhsh said on Tuesday.

“We are doing our best to follow our dreams.”

Syria are in the knockout rounds for the first time and Iran are clear favourites, but Jahanbakhsh warned: “It’s going to be very difficult, they are very physical.

“They only conceded one goal in the group phase and are very good defensively.

“It is all about details,” the 30-year-old former Brighton player, who captained Iran in their 1-0 group-stage win over Hong Kong, added.

“The biggest difference between the group phase and the knockouts is that if you make one mistake, you can easily go out.”

Iran’s coach Amir Ghalenoei identified his Syrian counterpart, the experienced Argentine Hector Cuper — who guided Egypt to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final — as a formidable opponent.

Cuper called Iran one of the strongest teams at the tournament while his men squeezed into the knockout rounds with one win, a 1-0 victory over India, in three games.

It was the only goal Syria have scored, but they have also only conceded once, in a defeat to Australia.

“We are optimistic and have big ambitions,” the 68-year-old Cuper said.

“I want to make the long-suffering Syrian people happy and put a smile on their faces.”

Syria, ranked 91 in the world to Iran’s 21, will look to soak up pressure and hit their opponents on the break.

“My players have the spirit and talent to change the game at any moment,” warned Cuper.