International flight ops at NAIA terminal 3 to resume starting Wednesday, July 8

(Eagle News)–Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will resume international flight operations starting July 8.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the flight operations which were cancelled on March 28 shall resume at 12:01 a.m. of that date.

Several NAIA Terminal 3 airlines which were relocated to NAIA Terminal 1 will be back at the terminal for the resumption.

These include All Nippon Airways (ANA), Air Aisa Berhad (AK), Cathay Pacific (CX), Emirates (EK), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM), Qatar Airways (QR), Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Turkish Airlines (TK), whose flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 3.

The international operations of other airline carriers assigned in Terminal 3, however, remain suspended to date.

These airlines are Cebu Pacific, Delta Air, Qantas Airways, and United Airlines.

Cebu Pacific (5J), Cebgo (DG), Philippines Air Asia (Z2) and Air Swift (T6) domestic flights are currently operating to and from Terminal 3 while Philippine Airlines (PR) and PAL Express (2P) domestic flight operations are at NAIA Terminal 2.

These airlines also operate sweeper flights.

NAIA Terminal 2 also continues to service international arrival flights of Philippine Airlines, with the airline’s international departures operating from NAIA Terminal 1 as of now.

The other airlines assigned at terminal 1 are Air China (CA), Air Niugini (PX), Asiana Airlines (OZ), China Airlines (CI), China Eastern (MU), China Southern (CZ), Etihad Airways (EY), Eva Air (BR), Ethiopian Airlines (ET), Gulf Air (GF), Hong Kong Airlines, Japan Airlines (JL), Jeju Air (7C), Jetstar Asia (3K, )Jetstar Japan (GK), Korean Airlines (KE), Kuwait Airways (KU), Malaysian Airlines (MH), Oman Air (WY), Royal Brunei Airlines (BI), Saudia Airlines (SV), Scoot (TR), Thai Airways (TG) and Xiamen Air, with some foreign carriers operating in Manila also servicing repatriation flights.

NAIA Terminal 4 shall remain closed until further notice.

MIAA advised the public to constantly check airline websites for announcements.

Inquiries may be directed to the MIAA FB page (@MIAAGovPh) or to 0917-8396242 or 0918-8396242, MIAA said.

MIAA said they may also call the voice hotline at 88771-1111.