Infographics International Day of People with Disabilities Posted by AV Mendoza on December 3, 2021 Join Eagle News on Telegram Related Posts QC gov’t issues show-cause order vs person allegedly behind issuance of PWD cards to 6 “unqualified” individuals June 26, 2020 Senate approves on third and final reading measure providing mandatory PhilHealth coverage to PWDs July 31, 2018 PWDs sa Roxas City, Capiz nakatanggap ng assertive devices May 11, 2017 5 PWDs pinagkalooban ng tricycle type wheelchair sa Biñan City, Laguna March 23, 2017