Interim ops of Edsa Busway start today

(Eagle News)–The interim operations of the Edsa Busway start today, July 1.

The Department of Transportation said buses from Monumento to Quezon Avenue will be using the following bus stops located on the curbside for the meantime to pick up and/or unload passengers:

Bagong Barrio

LRT Balintawak

Kaingin Road

LRT Muñoz Station

MRT North Avenue Station (Southbound-Loading only, Northbound-Unloading Only)

MRT Quezon Avenue Station (Southbound-Loading only, Northbound-Unloading Only)

According to the DOTr, buses will “shift to the median lanes with the partial operability of the busway section from Quezon Avenue all the way to Estrella.”

Upon exiting Estrella, buses will be allowed to pick up and/or unload passengers at the following curbside stops from Buendia to the PITX:

Buendia

Ayala (Southbound-Unloading Only, Northbound-Loading and Unloading)

Magallanes

Evangelista/Malibay

Taft Avenue (Southbound-Unloading Only, Northbound-Loading Only)

Roxas Boulevard

Macapagal Avenue

SM Mall of Asia

PITX

The DOTr said 550 bus units were authorized to service the EDSA Busway, with 150 bus units committed by bus operators for today.

No fare increase shall be implemented.

EDSA Busway will complement the operations of the MRT-3 line and its bus augmentation program.

The EDSA Busway, the DOTr said, aims to help transport commuters in Metro Manila amid the general community quarantine (GCQ) still being enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It aims to cut travel time from Monumento to PITX from the usual 2 to 3 hours when Edsa is congested, to 45 minutes to 1 hour.