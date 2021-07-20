Indonesia reports record number of COVID deaths at over 1,300 in 24 hours

Indonesia overtaking India as Asia’s COVID-19 epicenter

Skyrocketing Covid-19 infections and deaths are hammering hospitals in Indonesia which is overtaking India as Asia’s coronavirus epicentre.

Desperate patients lining up at hospitals for days before getting proper treatment, as the government has advised infected people with mild symptomps to self quarantine. Many, however, ended up dying at homes.

Workers from local community health centers and volunteers have taken the job to go house to house to collect bodies. While gravediggers at public cemeteries are struggling to cope with the rising number of deaths.

The Southeast Asian country of nearly 270 million has just reported new record in number of deaths with over 1,300 in 24 hours. Recent daily new cases were reported at over 50,000.

(Agence France Presse)