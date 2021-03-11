ASEAN IN FOCUS

Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims

Posted by Edrian Acla on
This handout picture taken on March 10, 2021 and released on March 11, 2021 by national search and rescue agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers evacuating victims after a bus plunged into a ravine in Wado subdistrict, in Sumedang, West Java, killing at least 27 passengers. (Photo by – / BASARNAS / AFP)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AFP) — A bus carrying dozens of pilgrims plunged down a steep ravine on Indonesia’s Java island, killing at least 27 people including junior high school students, authorities said Thursday.

Rescuers worked through the night using cranes to pluck injured survivors from the wreckage after the fatal crash late Wednesday in West Java’s Sumedang district.

The bus carrying 66 passengers was travelling on a winding, poorly lit road when it plunged down the 20-metre (65 foot) ravine, authorities said.

The driver and teenage passengers were among the dead, while 39 survived the accident.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

“The fatalities are a mix of children and adults,” Bandung rescue agency official Mamang Fatmono told AFP.

Authorities said they were probing the accident’s cause.

The bus was returning to the town of Subang from a religious pilgrimage site in West Java.

Traffic accidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted.

In late 2019, at least 35 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine on the island of Sumatra.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts