Individuals tested for COVID-19 in PHL top 3.87 million, with 10.1% turning positive

(Eagle News) – The number of individuals tested in the country for COVID-19 have reached more than 3.87 million as of Sunday, Oct. 11, as the government tries to reach more Filipinos in its targeted mass testing campaign.

Based on data from the Department of Health, there were 3,876,311 individuals who had themselves tested for COVID-19 in the country and 10.1 percent of them tested positive.

Confirmed cases were 339,341 representing 0.31 percent of the population.

Recoveries were 293,075 or 86.4 percent of confirmed cases, while active cases were 39,945 or 11.8 percent of confirmed cases.

The total number of deaths due to the virus reached 6,321 or 1.9 percent of the confirmed cases.

The DOH said that these reports came from those submitted on Oct. 10 at 12 noon.

“Datasets for individuals tested and cases are different and are not comparable,” the DOH said.

The Philippine government has said that it is continuously striving to increase the country’s testing capacity so that the COVID-19 cases would be easily identified, treated and isolated. This will also aid in the much effective contact tracing to prevent further spread of the virus transmission.

