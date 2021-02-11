Environment, Life, Lifestyle, Sci-Tech

Indian rescuers try drilling from above into disaster tunnel

Posted by Candy Megia on
A helicopter equipped with a surface penetrating high definition camera hovers over Tapovan tunnel, where workers are trapped, in Chamoli district on February 9, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

by Jalees ANDRABI
Agence France-Presse

INDIA (AFP) — Indian rescuers began drilling from above a debris-filled tunnel Thursday in a desperate bid to reach dozens of people missing since a flash flood likely caused by a breaking glacier four days earlier.

Workers have toiled night and day clearing rocks and mud from the tunnel at a damaged hydroelectric plant at Tapovan in Uttarakhand in northern India since Sunday’s disaster.

More than 170 people are missing elsewhere in the Himalayan state, slightly smaller than Switzerland, after the disaster. Because of the amount of debris, only 34 bodies have been recovered so far.

Family members of the people trapped in a tunnel after the flash floods shout slogans to protest alleging slow pace of rescue operation in Tapovan, Chamoli district, on February 10, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

As hopes fade for the missing, the tunnel operation has made slow progress — clearly frustrating desperate relatives.

“This entire rescue operation is a joke,” said Sanjay Pant, whose 24-year-old electrical engineer brother Abhishek was believed to be in the tunnel.

“We are not living in the 18th century where just one bulldozer can be used to clear tonnes of slush,” he told AFP.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

“Where is our technology, where are our machines?”

A bulldozer and rescue teams work at the entrance of a tunnel blocked with mud and debris during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district on February 10, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

On Thursday rescuers turned to a new method, attempting to drill down into one of several side tunnels to reach the missing men, authorities said.

“This is connected to the main tunnel at a point beyond the slush and debris,” rescuer Vivek Pandy told the Times of India daily.

“We hope that the trapped workers are in an auxiliary tunnel which can be accessed.”

There have been no signs of life from the missing men — thought to number between 25 and 35 — but rescuers and relatives hope they somehow they managed to stay alive.

Global warming

This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows the aftermath of the February 7, 2021 glacial collapse and flash flood that struck northern India along the Dhauliganga River in the Uttarakhand region on February 10, 2021. – Dozens of angry and desperate relatives of about 30 people trapped in a tunnel since a glacier disaster in India jostled with police on Wednesday as hopes faded that they would be found alive.More than 170 people were still missing after a barrage of water and debris hurtled down a valley with terrifying speed and power on Sunday morning, sweeping away bridges and roads and hitting two hydroelectric plants. (Photo by Handout / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / AFP)

The disaster saw a barrage of water and debris hurtle down a valley at terrifying speed and with frightening power, sweeping away bridges and roads, and hitting two hydroelectric plants.

The cause of the disaster is thought to have been a chunk of glacier breaking off.

Glaciers have been melting rapidly in the Himalayan region because of global warming.

The construction of dams, dredging of riverbeds for sand, and the clearing of forests for new roads — some to beef up defences on the Chinese border, others for Hindu pilgrims — are also contributing factors.

National Disaster Relief Force crew carry a stretcher near the destroyed Raini Bridge near Raini village of Chamoli district on February 10, 2021 after it was washed away by flash flood thought to have been caused when a after a glacier burst on February 7. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

It may take days for more bodies to be recovered from under the tonnes of debris and a thick soup of grey mud.

The body of one policeman washed 110 kilometres (70 miles) downstream to a ghat — a riverside cremation ground — near his ancestral village, the Indian Express reported.

“This is the very ghat where all our ancestors were cremated,” his elder brother Anil Chaudhary told the paper.

“It’s a coincidence, but it’s God’s grace that his body found its way to the ghat of our ancestors.”

Manoj Chaudhary, 42, a head constable, was cremated on Tuesday with full state honours.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts