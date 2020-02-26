Indian ambassador to the PHL makes a courtesy call on Iglesia Ni Cristo Executive Minister

(Eagle News) – The Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Philippines, H.E. Jaideep Mazumdar, visited Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo on Wednesday, Feb. 26. at the new INC Museum in Quezon City.

This was the first time that an ambassador from India, the second most populous country in the world, made a courtesy call on the INC Executive Minister.

In September last year, the INC, thru its humanitarian arm, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, conducted a series of International Aid to Humanity events in Andhra Pradesh, where it also distributed financial aid to some Indian organizations.

Ambassador Mazumdar welcomed the growing INC mission in his country, and also noted its expansion all over the world.

The INC, under the stewardship of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, has now spread in 157 countries and territories.

The head of the INC overseas mission, Brother Joel San Pedro, said that Church is also sending more ministers to India to attend the growing membership there.

“The number of INC brethren in India is increasing, thus, the INC is sending more ministers to India to take care of the brethren there,” San Pedro said.

After the courtesy call on the INC Executive Minister, Ambassador Mazumdar was warmly greeted by INC brethren waving flaglets of India and of the INC.

Ambassador Mazumdar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1989, and was assigned as the Indian ambassador to the Philippines in 2017.

Before this, he served as the Head of the Southern Division in the Ministry of External Affairs of India looking after bilateral relations with countries in Southeast Asia, as well as Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Island countries.

He has earlier served in various diplomatic capacities in Hong Kong, Beijing, Chittagong, New York (UN), Cairo and as Deputy Chief of Mission in Beijing and in Kathmandu.

(with a report from INC-Public Information Office)