India police probe blast report near Israeli embassy

NEW DELHI, Dec 26, 2023 (AFP) – Indian police were investigating reports of a blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday that did not cause any casualties.

Officers cordoned off the embassy as they combed through the surrounding areas following the report of the late afternoon blast.

Israel’s foreign ministry in a statement reported “an explosion” near the embassy.

“This evening… an explosion occurred in close proximity to the embassy,” Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Israel’s deputy head of mission in New Delhi said in a statement.

“All our workers are safe, all our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security, and they will investigate the matter further.”

Teju Chitri, a security guard working at a nearby government languages training institute, told the Press Trust of India news agency that he heard the explosion, which took place in a tightly controlled neighbourhood home to government buildings and diplomatic missions.

“I heard a blast… I came outside and saw smoke coming out from near a tree,” Chitri said.