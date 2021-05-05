India FM at G7 says exposed to possible Covid-19 positive cases

NEW DELHI, India (AFP) — India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Britain for G7 meetings, said on Wednesday he would hold his talks virtually after being exposed to possible coronavirus cases.

“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well,” he tweeted.

© Agence France-Presse