India Covid deaths soar past 250,000

Relatives wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) perform rituals during the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi on May 11, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

 

 

NEW DELHI, India (AFP) — India’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 250,000 on Wednesday, official data showed, as the pandemic raged across the vast country of 1.3 billion people.

According to the health ministry, 4,205 people died in the past 24 hours — a new record — taking total fatalities to 254,197.

The number of cases rose almost 350,000 to 23.3 million, the second-highest after the United States.

Relatives perform rituals during the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi on May 11, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

While the pandemic is easing in major cities, the virus appears to be running unchecked in India’s vast rural hinterland where two-thirds of its people live.

Many experts believe the official numbers of people dying in India, which has one of the world’s poorest-funded health care systems, are an underestimate.

“Deaths are much higher than what our official data is revealing,” Anant Bhan, an independent health policy and bioethics researcher, told AFP.

In this aerial picture taken on April 26, 2021, burning pyres of victims who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen at a cremation ground in New Delhi. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

