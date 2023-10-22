Increased lava effusion monitored in Mayon: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–Increased lava effusion was monitored in Mayon on Saturday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

PHIVOLCS said the effusion at the volcano, which remains under alert level 3, began at 10:10 p.m.

It included an “abrupt intensification of incandescence” at the summit crater, and was followed by lava flow and rockfall at the Miisi and Bonga gullies.

In its regular advisory, PHIVOLCS said 70 volcanic earthquakes including 65 volcanic tremors lasting two minutes and 31 minutes long were also monitored in the last 24 hours.

A total of 51 rockfall events and a pyroclastic density current event was also monitored.

Sulfur dioxide flux of 727 tons as of Oct. 22 was also detected.

A plume 1500 meters high was also seen.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the Permanent Danger Zone remains prohibited.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.