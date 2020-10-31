INC turns over 8,300 goodwill bags to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan for Oct 31 Lingap sa Mamamayan

(Eagle News) — The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) turned over 8,300 goodwill bags to the local government of San Jose Del Monte Bulacan for distribution to its residents on Oct 31, as part of the Church’s Worldwide Lingap sa Mamamayan (Aid to Humanity) .

Local officials thanked INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for the goodwill bags received that included rice and grocery items to be distributed to three barangays: Bgy. Marcela, Towerville and Graceville. They said that this would be of valuable help to their residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected many.

The INC Lingap sa Mamamayan is to be done in various towns and cities nationwide in the country, as well as abroad on Oct 31, the birthdate of the INC Executive Minister.

This is being done by members of the Church Of Christ in fulfillment of the Biblical teachings to love their fellowmen and extend help to them wherever they may be.

(Eagle News Service)