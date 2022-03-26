INC Executive Minister enjoins INC members to take part in Earth Hour 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo urged INC members all over the world to join Earth Hour 2022, this Saturday, March 26, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

In a circular read during the INC’s midweek worship service, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, encouraged INC members to join “concerned citizens in 192 countries and territories actively [participating in the] event” by “switching off non-essential lights” for one hour.

The Church Of Christ is one with those who care for the environment.

The INC has been participating in the yearly commemoration of Earth Hour.

Earth Hour is a “yearly activity that began in 2007” and “is known as the world’s largest grassroots movement for environmental protection.”

For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net.

(Courtesy INC PIO)