In photos: White plumes of smoke continue to billow above Taal Volcano

These photos taken in the morning of July 2, 2021 show plumes of white smoke continuing to billow above the Taal Volcano indicating continuous volcanic activity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised Taal Volcano’s Alert Level to 3 on Thursday afternoon, July 1, after the first phreatomagmatic eruption at 3:16 p.m, indicating “magmatic unrest.”

At 3:16 p.m. on Thursday, a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at Main Crater and generated a dark grayish plume that rose 1000 meters.

“This was followed by four (4) short phreatomagmatic bursts that occurred at 6:26 PM, 7:21PM, 7:41PM and 8:20 PM that lasted not longer than two (2) minutes each and produced short jetted plumes that rose 200 meters above the Main Crater Lake,” PHIVOLCS said in its bulletin.

(Eagle News Service)