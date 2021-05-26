International In photos: The rare “Super Blood Moon” as seen in Hawaii Posted by DCY on May 26, 2021 A rare “Super Blood Moon” as seen in Hawaii on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 (Photo by Ron Hamilton/EBC Hawaii Bureau, Eagle News Service) A rare “Super Blood Moon” as seen in Hawaii on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 (Photo by Des Acenas/EBC Hawaii Bureau, Eagle News Service) The full moon is seen during the lunar eclipse in Hawaii on May 26, 2021 as people witnessed a rare “Super Blood Moon” for about 14 minutes. (Photo by Des Acenas/EBC Hawaii Bureau, Eagle News Service) The full moon is seen during the lunar eclipse in Hawaii on May 26, 2021 as people witnessed a rare “Super Blood Moon” for about 14 minutes. (Photo by Des Acenas/EBC Hawaii Bureau, Eagle News Service) Related Posts Pacific sees a ‘Blood Moon’ rising May 26, 2021 Pacific readies for ‘Super Blood Moon’ celestial show May 25, 2021 US Congress reintroduces bipartisan bill to expedite visa issuance for children of Filipino WWII veterans May 22, 2021 Vaccine expert panel head tells public, be extra careful amid COVID variants’ presence in PHL May 17, 2021