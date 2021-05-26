International

In photos: The rare “Super Blood Moon” as seen in Hawaii

A rare “Super Blood Moon” as seen in Hawaii on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 (Photo by Ron Hamilton/EBC Hawaii Bureau, Eagle News Service)
A rare “Super Blood Moon” as seen in Hawaii on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 (Photo by Des Acenas/EBC Hawaii Bureau, Eagle News Service)
The full moon is seen during the lunar eclipse in Hawaii on May 26, 2021 as people witnessed a rare “Super Blood Moon” for about 14 minutes. (Photo by Des Acenas/EBC Hawaii Bureau, Eagle News Service)
The full moon is seen during the lunar eclipse in Hawaii on May 26, 2021 as people witnessed a rare “Super Blood Moon” for about 14 minutes. (Photo by Des Acenas/EBC Hawaii Bureau, Eagle News Service)

