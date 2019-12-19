In photos: The dispositive portion of the historic Maguindanao massacre decision

(Eagle News) — In this series of photos of the pages containing the dispositive portion of the 761-page decision on the Maguindanao massacre case, the names of those convicted for the gruesome mass murders of the 58 people, including 32 journalists, are listed.

The decision by Quezon City Regional Trial Court branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes read on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 showed the names of the 29 accused led by Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan Jr., Datu ANwar Sajid “Datu Ulo” Ampatuan, Datu Anwar “Datu Ipi” Ampatuan Jr., and Datu Zaldy Ampatuan, who were sentenced to reclusion perpetua without possibility of parole after being convicted as principals for the mass murders.

The decision also listed the names of the 15 accused who were convicted as accessories to the mass murders. They were sentenced to suffer a minimum prison term of six years and a maximum term of 10 years and eight months in prison.

In the list too are the names of those acquitted either for “reasonable doubt” or for failure of the prosecution to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

In the decision, the various amounts for civil damages awarded to the heirs of the Maguindanao massacre victims are also detailed which the principal accused are ordered to pay severally and jointly.