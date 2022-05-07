In photos: Sea of red and green in final Marcos-Duterte campaign rally

Supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, and his running mate Sara Duterte, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, wave flags during a campaign rally in Paranaque City, suburban Manila on May 7, 2022, days ahead of the May 9 presidential election. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
Supporters of Philippines presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr wave flags as they attend the last day of campaign rally at Paranaque, suburban of Manila on May 7, 2022. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)