In photos: President Marcos Jr holds second cabinet meeting virtually

President Marcos Jr holds second cabinet meeting virtually

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. presides over the second Cabinet meeting virtually on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, while Cabinet members gather at the Presidential Guest House in Malacañang. (Courtesy Malacanang)

 

Members of the Cabinet listen to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as he speaks during his virtual participation to the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Cabinet members gather at the Presidential Guest House in Malacañang.

 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. conducted his second cabinet meeting virtually as he completes his isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.

Among the topics discussed was on food and agriculture, education, tourism, health, and the economy amid the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Malacanang said that President Marcos was now free from Covid-19 symptoms but is just completing the mandatory seven-day isolation period.  He tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday, July 8, when he took an antigen test.

