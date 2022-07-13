In photos: President Marcos Jr holds second cabinet meeting virtually

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. conducted his second cabinet meeting virtually as he completes his isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.

Among the topics discussed was on food and agriculture, education, tourism, health, and the economy amid the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Malacanang said that President Marcos was now free from Covid-19 symptoms but is just completing the mandatory seven-day isolation period. He tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday, July 8, when he took an antigen test.

(Eagle News Service)