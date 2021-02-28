National

In photos: President Duterte witnesses arrival of Sinovac vaccine doses in PHL

President Rodrigo Duterte looks at the boxes of Sinovac vaccines before they are unloaded from the plane. The Chinese government’s donation of 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines arrived in the country on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte led Philippine officials in welcoming the arrival of the 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines donated by China to the country.

The vaccines from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. arrived in the Philippines onboard a Chinese military plane at the Villamor Air Base (VAB) in Pasay City on February 28.

President Duterte also oversaw the offloading of the crates containing the vaccine doses during the ceremonial turnover of the CoronaVac donations to the government. He also inspected the actual vaccine vials.

President Rodrigo Duterte is seen here inspecting a vial of the Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac, shortly after the boxes containing the vaccine doses were offloaded from a Chinese military plane that arrived in the country on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2021. The 600,000 vaccine doses were donated by the Chinese government to the Philippines. (Screenshot pf RTVM video/Courtesy RTVM)

The Sinovac vaccines are the first vaccines against COVID-19 to arrive in the country.

Tomorrow, Monday, March 1, more than 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines are also expected to arrive in the country.   President Dutere will likewise be on hand to witness the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccines which are part of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX facility shipment of vaccine doses to the country.

(Eagle News Service)

 

Boxes containing 600,000 doses of China’s SInovac vaccines are seen before they are unloaded from a Chinese plane after landing at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Feb. 28, 2021. (Screenshot pf RTVM video/Courtesy RTVM)

 

