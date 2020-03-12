National, News in Photos

In photos: President Duterte undergoes COVID-19 test, along with Sen. Bong Go

on
President Rodrigo Duterte undergoes testing for coronavirus disease, along with Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Photo courtesy Senator Bong Go)
President Rodrigo Duterte undergoes testing for coronavirus disease, along with Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Photo courtesy Malacanang)
President Rodrigo Duterte undergoes testing for coronavirus disease, along with Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Photo courtesy Malacanang)

 

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte underwent testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along with his former aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, at the Bahay Pagbabago in the Malacanang grounds at around 5 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020.

They were tested by health personnel from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) led by Director Celia Carlos.

Go, earlier explained in a statement, that they decided to take the test even though they do no not feel any respiratory symptoms.

“We are not doing this because we have symptoms of COVID-19; We are doing this to ensure that we are fit and healthy, to engage the public and perform our duties in the coming days and weeks. As always, the President and I remain ready to serve and die for the Filipino people,” Go said in a statement.

“Considering that some Cabinet members we engage with regularly have been exposed to individuals who were tested positive of COVID-19 and have decided to undergo self-quarantine, it is just prudent for us to take precautionary measures in compliance with the advice of our health officials,” he added.

President Duterte is expected to make a televised address later tonight regarding the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease had earlier submitted to him its recommendation regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country.

As of the latest count, the Department of Health announced that the country has a total of 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases after the addition of three new cases on Thursday, March 12.

The DOH also confirmed the death of a COVID-19 patient, a 67-year-old Filipino female who was confined at the Manila Doctors Hospital, becoming the first Filipino to die from the disease.

She was the wife of another COVID-19 patient who attended a March 5 hearing at the Senate when he still did not know that he had the virus. A day later, March 6, he exhibited respiratory symptoms and was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive only on Wednesday, March 11.

This is the second death for a COVID-19 patient in the country. The first was a 44-year old Chinese male tourist from Wuhan City earlier confined at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

Related Posts